Earlier this week, Atlanta rapper JID celebrated the one-year anniversary of his third studio album, The Forever Story, on Instagram. Then, in an Instagram Live stream, he revealed his plans for not just one, but multiple follow-ups, including his previously-teased joint project with Metro Boomin.

In a clip captured by a fan account, JID jokes that he’s too “old” for Instagram while promising three projects: a “two-pack” with fellow Atlantan Lil Yachty coming in a few days, a new album in the fall, and then, the Metro Boomin project. The project dropping in the fall is allegedly called Forever & A Day, which sounds like it could be an extension of The Forever Story. He says it’ll be around ten songs, but doesn’t reveal much else, like collaborators or producers.

JID announces he has a new project coming out before his collab album with Metro titled ‘Forever & A Day’🚨 pic.twitter.com/jZYyvUNnwa — Wost🐰 (@mosthiphop) August 29, 2023

These tracks with Lil Yachty sound intriguing as well, as Yachty has been both incredibly productive and fascinatingly creative lately, dropping both the psych-rock project Let’s Start Here and a slew of compelling freestyles this year. JID, meanwhile, has been touring his album; earlier this year, he and Smino embarked on their Luv Is 4ever Tour, and now, he’s overseas.

If the Metro Boomin project drops this year, it’ll complete an all-time run for the St. Louis producer, who dropped Heroes & Villains in December, the Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack in June, Business Is Business with Young Thug later that month, sold part of his catalog for $70 million, and has been working on projects with ASAP Rocky and Future in addition to JID. Whew.