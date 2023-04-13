Lil Dicky’s tour stopped in Atlanta for this week’s cameo-packed episode of Dave, leading to appearances from some of the city’s most recognizable faces. The plot revolves around Dave and GaTa‘s efforts to retrieve Rick Ross‘ stolen chain after a night at the strip club as Dave agonizes over possible Twitter beef with Killer Mike. Dave tries to get Usher and Lil Gotit, Mike’s fellow Atlantans, to assist before he goes to confront the man himself at a Black business brunch (don’t worry… he was invited!).

The episode gave Ross and Mike, two charmingly effective comedians in their own right, a chance to really flex their funny muscles alongside Lil Dicky, playing off of his neurotic energy with a combination of sanguine interest and outright confusion. Mike really gets the upper hand on Dave Burd’s heightened self-parody, conning Dave into giving the money he didn’t have to ransom Ross’s missing chain to support the cause. The show’s fans certainly seemed to enjoy Dave’s Atlanta-based misadventures:

Dave is hanging out with Rick Ross 🤣🤣🤣#DAVEFXX pic.twitter.com/QS7HQ3NisO — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) April 13, 2023

Dave episode 3 was really dope, dope cameos from Usher and Rick Ross — Jakes (@Meezy_Boi) April 13, 2023

This nigga dicky in Atlanta and got gotit on his show dave😂 & rick ross. This shit od — dagoat.alex (@alexanderhairl) April 13, 2023

Rick Ross seems fun to be around. #Dave — oneoriginaldurm (@oneoriginaldurm) April 13, 2023

he's definitely fought a man before https://t.co/0E5caV2LYT — DAVE (@DaveOnFXX) April 13, 2023

Of course, if you’ve been following Rick on social media at all, you know the man born Leonard Williams is about as naturally funny as a human being can be. From self-gardening his massive estate to save money, to keeping a herd of buffaloes as pets, to avoiding Teslas because he doesn’t trust self-driving cars, he’s a walking meme — and seems to be a pretty good sport about it. Just check out his reaction to almond milk.

For more about season three of Dave, check out our interview with the show’s creator and star Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky).