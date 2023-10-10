Killer Mike Shares A Tender Reimagining Of ‘Motherless’ Featuring Robert Glasper And Eryn Allen Kane

Killer Mike’s sixth studio album Michael has been out for around four months now, but true to his independent spirit, the Atlanta rapper is still finding new ways to promote his most personal project to date. The latest is a live studio reinterpretation of standout track “Motherless” remixed by Grammy-winning jazz revivalist Robert Glasper. In the video they shared today, Mike, Glasper, and guest vocalist Eryn Allen Kane perform the tender remix in the recording studio, with Glasper’s gentle keys enhancing the loving tone of Mike’s ode to his late mom.

In a statement about the remix, Mike wrote:

Two years ago I was asked to get on a “Black Superhero” by Robert Glasper. The song was incredible and he’d go on to win a Grammy for that album. My only regret was that we weren’t in the same room together when we made it. So when talks of him remixing “MOTHERLESS” came up it was a no brainer — only this time we wanted to be in studio together along with Eryn Allen Kane. Someone was smart enough to have cameras there capturing us making this tribute to my mother, Druzella Denise Clonts aka OG Mama Niecy and Rob’s mother, Kim Yvette Glasper. Performing this song is never easy. I wept every night on tour. The outpouring of emotions has been part of healing. To all those who belong to Motherless Club I pray this helps and to all those who are lucky enough to have their mothers: call them!

The song has been a go-to for Mike: On Friday, he performed the track with Glasper and Kane on The Tonight Show.