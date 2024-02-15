Killer Mike Wasn’t Surprised By Kai Cenat’s Reaction To His Grammy Wins: ‘I Didn’t Know Who The F*ck You Was, Neither!’

The Killer Mike Grammy drama continues. For some background, there’ve been a few outspoken folks with very large platforms who were disappointed to learn that Mike swept the rap category (more or less) at this year’s Grammys, beating out some… shall we say, “more popular” candidates like Drake and Travis Scott.

Their opinions prompted very cranky reactions from their elders (does Joe Budden have any other kind?) but during his media victory tour, Mike seemed undaunted by the less-than-friendly reception to his win from younger rap fans, even joking on the Breakfast Club that he was really familiar with their game, either.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club, Mike joked that he made a lot of money selling brooms online to celebrate his sweep, crediting their popularity to the kids’ complaints. “Shout out to the streamers and the youth,” he said. “Y’all done taught me a lot. I know my man Kai [Cenat] was upset… Hey, man, I didn’t know who the f*ck you was, neither!”

The jovial Mike then amiably requested an appearance on the 22-year-old’s stream, pointing out that Cenat has had Offset, another Atlanta rapper and a common ally between them, on in the past. “I ain’t hatin’ on none of y’all,” Mike said. “I ain’t on no n****s. I wanna see you win. I wanna see you happy.” He showed appreciation for Travis Scott, but showed the competitive spirit that has driven hip-hop for the past 50 years. “I will rap a motha*fcka under the table.”

You can watch Killer Mike’s full interview up top.