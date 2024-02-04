Music’s biggest night is here. The 2024 Grammys are proving to be a night to remember. So far, the ceremony has been filled with stunning performances and long-deserved wins. One of the lucky musicians taking home a coveted gramophone is Killer Mike.

But he isn’t taking home just one trophy. Killer Mike will be going home with three in total. That’s one for every category he was nominated for, including Best Rap Album for Michael, Best Rap Song for “Scientists & Engineers,” and Best Rap Performance (again for “Scientists & Engineers”).

During his final acceptance speech, Killer Mike didn’t play modestly. Instead, he leaned into the significant accomplishment, bragging about the feat. “That’s a sweep,” screened Killer Mike after taking the stage for the last time. The line was echoed by Silk Sonic at the 2022 ceremony.

Killer Mike been waiting for his #GRAMMYs moment his entire life pic.twitter.com/jy3CCGZPsO — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 4, 2024

Killer Mike’s last win at the Grammys was over 20 years ago. During the 45th annual ceremony, Killer Mike took his first Grammy in 2003 for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group (“The Whole World”).

Killer Mike’s Michael was one of this year’s most nominated rap projects. Others nominated in the rap category included Drake, Doja, and Lil Durk.

