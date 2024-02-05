One of the biggest winners from the 2024 Grammys night is undoubtedly Killer Mike . The critically acclaimed rapper won his first Grammy Awards as a lead artist at this year’s award show and his first overall since winning in 2003 for Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group thanks to “The Whole World” with Outkast. At the 2024 Grammys, Killer Mike won in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories for “Scientists & Engineers” with André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane. He also won in the Best Rap Album for Michael . With these wins, Killer Mike was set to have a celebratory night, but that was interrupted when the rapper was taken away in handcuffs at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena.

Why Was Killer Mike Arrested At The Grammys 2024?

The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner reported that an official on Killer Mike’s team said that it appears that the rapper will be facing a “misdemeanor” charge for an incident that is not connected to anything that happened during the Grammy pre-show. “It’s a big nothing,” Gardner says a source told him. Gardner also added that he was told that Killer Mike “may be released later tonight from the arena.” As of press time, official charges against Killer Mike have yet to be revealed.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/undjtECFu1 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

You can view video around Killer Mike’s arrest above and reports from Gardner below.

Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. “It’s a big nothing,” source says. — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

#Grammys chief Harvey Mason is now here, talking to Mike’s team and officials. pic.twitter.com/65pLAUNxCX — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

“No.” Someone on his team gave me a quick declined comment when asked what is going on and why he’s being detained. — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024