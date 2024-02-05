killer-mike.jpg
Why Was Killer Mike Arrested At The Grammys 2024?

One of the biggest winners from the 2024 Grammys night is undoubtedly Killer Mike. The critically acclaimed rapper won his first Grammy Awards as a lead artist at this year’s award show and his first overall since winning in 2003 for Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group thanks to “The Whole World” with Outkast. At the 2024 Grammys, Killer Mike won in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories for “Scientists & Engineers” with André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane. He also won in the Best Rap Album for Michael. With these wins, Killer Mike was set to have a celebratory night, but that was interrupted when the rapper was taken away in handcuffs at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner reported that an official on Killer Mike’s team said that it appears that the rapper will be facing a “misdemeanor” charge for an incident that is not connected to anything that happened during the Grammy pre-show. “It’s a big nothing,” Gardner says a source told him. Gardner also added that he was told that Killer Mike “may be released later tonight from the arena.” As of press time, official charges against Killer Mike have yet to be revealed.

You can view video around Killer Mike’s arrest above and reports from Gardner below.

