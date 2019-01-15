Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you scratch the surface, Drake and Taylor Swift have a lot in common. They both value loyalty above over pretty much anything else, they both mine their past relationships for creative material to the point of self-parody, and they both have ongoing feuds with Kanye West. Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also seems to value loyalty, as she’s taken on each of those feuds herself, siding with her husband despite having a separate friendship with Drake. However, when she was put on the spot during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she didn’t seem to have any trouble deciding between Kanye’s current frenemies.

Playing a segment called “Plead The Fifth,” Kim and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney were asked a series of awkward choice questions, like which of Kim’s exes was their least favorite. When it comes to Kim’s turn, she’s asked a pretty straightforward “would you rather” scenario: Would she rather be stuck in an elevator with Drake or Taylor Swift? Her answer takes less than a second to formulate; as it turns out, she’d rather have to deal with Taylor Swift than Kanye’s most recent passive-aggressive patty cake partner Drake.

It’s easy to see why, at least; during Kanye’s latest Twitter rant session, he maintained that Drake called him threateningly and has intimated that Drake made passes at Kim in the past, even going so far as to state his theory that the “Kiki” from “In My Feelings” is Kim. If Kim had to be stuck in an elevator with one of her spouse’s rivals, at least Taylor has one less layer of possible romantic tension to sort through. However, if she ever does find herself in a situation like that with either, or heaven forbid, both, perhaps an icy silence would be the best solution.