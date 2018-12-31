Kanye West Ended 2018 By Reigniting His Twitter Feud With Drake

Getty Image

A couple weeks ago, Kanye West kept his Twitter fingers active when he ignited a feud with Drake, by posting a many-tweet rant in which he tried to reconcile with Drake. It seems that didn’t go how Kanye wanted it to go, as he later accused Drake of threatening him. From there, Kanye says he also got threats from Travis Scott, and overall, it’s a whole thing. Still, it seemed like the beef had died down not too long after that, but Kanye apparently still has things to say on the subject.

Over the weekend, Kanye decided to reignite the feud, once again taking to Twitter to reveal some information that was new to him. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Kanye wrote, “I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September. I had to bring this up because it’s the most f***ed up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram.”

On Sunday, he tweeted some more positive messages (while still addressing his haters), writing over the course of multiple tweets, “We’re super happy. 2018 was so beautiful. I got to be myself and nobody had to ‘let me.’ I’m drug free and my spirit is connected. No weapon formed against us shall prosper. We feel soooo much love. So much good energy. So much good will. I feel stronger than ever. We are stronger than ever. New designs new music new ideas renewed spirit we changing everything everyday the vision is crystal. Refresh. 2019 we’re already so thankful for the blessings in order. Everything happens for a reason. We feel the love. We appreciate the real ones who made it through 2018 with us. Thank goodness for all of our fans and supporters. Even the haters. Haters are fans too.”