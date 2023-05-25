In the season premiere of The Kardashians, which is streaming today on Hulu, Kim Kardashian addresses her ex-husband Kanye West’s self-destructive behavior, comparing the backlash to the one she endured over her sex tape. According to Complex, while Kardashian doesn’t specifically cite Kanye’s recent run of antisemitic comments, she does take the opportunity to refute his remarks about her sex tape and rumors that she cheated on him with Drake.

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now and things are going on in the media radio shows and interviews,” she says. “But even just how he looks so down on me for, like, my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again. All of his shenanigans — I don’t even know what the fuck to call it — is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be. And I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that and I know that is the best thing for them.”

Kardashian also expresses her view that the Drake rumor came from Kanye himself. “He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair our whole marriage,” she says. “He accused me of that publicly. So the person that’s supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage. I really can’t wrap my head around how he is a protector.”

The couple divorced last year after Kim filed for separation in 2021, leading to a contentious year in which Kanye took multiple digs at her new suitor, Pete Davidson (despite having a rotation of short-lived situationships himself), posted private text messages between them on social media, and eventually self-immolated completely with his antisemitic comments, torpedoing his Adidas and Gap deals, from which he’s still dealing with the fallout.