This year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards were certainly eventful. We saw the long-awaited reunion of Clipse, BET paid tribute to one of the underrated greatest labels in hip-hop history, and GloRilla completed her jaw-dropping 2022 with a Breakthrough Artist award. However, the show wasn’t without its controversy. While Latto’s win for Song Of The Year didn’t come as a surprise for most people — after all, “Big Energy” and its Mariah Carey-featuring remix were pretty much ubiquitous throughout the summer — one viewer couldn’t accept the result and let the world know how he felt about it.

Kodak Black, who was also up for Song Of The Year for his 2021 single “Super Gremlin,” gave a frankly gross response to Latto’s win, calling her a “hating ass mutt” and attributing the win to her gender rather than the fact that it was an absolute, unequivocal fan favorite. “The Woman Empowerment Shit Kool,” he wrote. “Don’t Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It ! Don’t Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That’s The Case Y’all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating Ass Mutt.”

He continued to name other examples of songs that should have won in his mind, trying to deflect accusations of sour grapes. “Not Drake!” he wondered. “Not Future! Hell Nawl!!!! @Connieorlando Needs To B Fired!!! Dat Stupid Ass Song Ain’t Move Nobody! Forget About Me At This Point! AT LEAST [GloRilla’s viral hit] “F*ck N**** Free” [aka “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”] Was A Anthem! Tf You Think ‘SONG OF THE YEAR’ Mean???? Everyone Needa Boycott @Connieorlando & @BET! Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr! BET WATERED DOWN!!!”

Of course, it’s hard to ignore the fact that when Latto accused one of her male collaborators of holding up a sample after she refused to entertain his flirtation, Kodak was fans’ prime suspect. And while he denied it was him at the time, he seems to be forgetting that she never accused him by name. Awards shows can never please everyone — all of the artists and songs that get nominated for awards usually deserve them or they wouldn’t be nominated in the first place — but it’s a shame to see Kodak still hasn’t learned to comport himself with any amount of class.