In early December, Kodak Black was arrested for suspected cocaine possession — his latest in a long line of run-ins with the law that led to an extended stay in a detention facility. Today, though, the Associated Press reports that Kodak — whose real name is Bill Kapri — was released from jail after a judge ruled in his favor when the substance found by police was confirmed to be oxycodone, for which Kodak had a prescription.

Police in Plantation, Florida arrested Kodak after finding him asleep in a vehicle with white power on his face. Prosecutors said it initially tested positive for cocaine, and the arrest was considered a violation of Kodak’s existing probation agreement from a prior conviction for illegal weapons possession. Broward County Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy dismissed the cocaine possession charge about two weeks ago, and on Tuesday, sentenced Kodak to time served for the probation violation, making him eligible for release. Kodak still awaits trial for a separate drug case from 2022 in which he’s accused of trafficking more oxycodone pills. His lawyers maintain the drugs were prescribed for personal use.

According to Billboard, Kodak’s first actions upon leaving Broward County jail included throwing rocks at a photographer. A Local 10 News team on site reported that Kodak accosted them, threatening to punch a reporter and throwing rocks at the photographer, hitting him in the ribs. They later filed a police report.