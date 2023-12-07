Kodak Black Was Reportedly Arrested For Possession Of Cocaine In His Home State, Florida

Kodak Black has reportedly been arrested for possession of cocaine in his home state, Florida. XXL has posted records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office showing the controversial rapper’s arrest status and charges. As yet, no bond has been set and the charges against him are pending trial.

JUST IN: Kodak Black has been arrested for cocaine possession. He is currently behind bars at the Broward County Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/6xYndxznhQ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 7, 2023

Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, has an extensive history of run-ins with law enforcement going back to his first brushes with fame in 2015. In 2016, he was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct stemming from an incident follow a concert in Florence, South Carolina. He pled guilty in 2021, receiving a sentence of probation.

In 2018, he was charged with child neglect, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and marijuana possession after an Instagram Live feed showed him passing weed and a gun around a small child. While three of the charges were dropped, he was convicted of both possession charges and sentenced to a year in prison. He was released in August that year thanks to credit for time served.

In 2019, he was arrested at the US-Canada border by United States Customs and Border Protection for criminal possession of a weapon, released, then re-arrested in Miami ahead of his Rolling Loud performance on additional charges stemming from that arrest, including making a false statement on a governmental form for lying on his purchase documents for the guns confiscated at the border. He was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty; for the original charges, he also pled guilty, receiving a concurrent sentence between two and seven years.

However, in January 2021, as he was leaving office, Donald Trump communted Kodak’s sentence in a bid to curry favor with Black voters for his eventual 2024 election run. That seemingly hasn’t stopped Kodak from continuing to flout authority; in July 2022, he was arrested again for oxycodone trafficking, although his lawyer argued that the pills were prescribed to him.