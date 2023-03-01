Kodak Black is reportedly set to enter a drug rehabilitation facility in Broward County, according to Rolling Stone. The order comes from Judge Barbara Duffy, who apparently made the ruling this past Tuesday (February 28) after Kodak allegedly tested positive for fentanyl in a drug test. According to the report, the test results were revealed as Kodak was awaiting trial for charges relating to drug trafficking.

Duffy’s order holds that Kodak is allowed to remain free until March 7, which is when he is set to perform at Rolling Loud Los Angeles.

The “Super Gremlin” hitmaker’s first arrest for drug trafficking charges dates back to July 2022, when he was arrested in relation to his drug trafficking charges during a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale. 31 oxycodone pills were found in his vehicle, along with nearly $75,000 in cash.

He was later released on a $75,000 bond and charged with a felony one charge of trafficking oxycodone, along with a lesser charge of possession of a controlled substance. At the time, Kodak pleaded not guilty to the drug trafficking charge.

According to the Associated Press, Duffy was heard telling Kodak “You better get it together” during his court appearance this week.

