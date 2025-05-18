Bad Bunny fans are quite familiar with the “Baile Inolvidable” musicians’ sense of humor. But thanks to his past appearance on Saturday Night Live, the world is now aware of his comedic chops.

In addition to his performances of “Nuevayol” and “Perfumito Nuevo” with RaiNao, yesterday (May 17) Bad Bunny added a few more SNL sketches to his comedy resume.

For the sketch “Couples At The Bar,” Bad Bunny is tasked with defending the honor of his girlfriend played by Scarlett Johansson. Let’s just say he did not pass with flying colors nor would Johansson’s real-life husband, SNL star Colin Jost approve.

As the faux couple attempted to enjoy a casual night out at the Grizzly Pear bar, Bad Bunny finds himself in a shouting match with Marcello Hernández after Johansson demands his table.

Instead of abandoning the sitting assignment, Hernández’s girlfriend played by Ego Nwodim encourages him to fend off Bad Bunny and Johansson.

With the ladies invested in a stand-off, Bad Bunny and Hernández are caught in a conundrum. Quick on their toe, the duo verbally deescalate things in Spanish while playing up the madness physically.

Equipped with subtitle translations, the hilarious exchange shows the men are already committed to the happy wife, happy life mantra regardless of how silly their requests may be.

Watch the full Saturday Night Live sketch “Couples At The Bar,” starring Bad Bunny, Scarlett Johansson, Ego Nwodim, and Marcello Hernández above.