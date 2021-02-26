Ventura rapper Kyle takes a poppy turn on his newest song, “But Cha” featuring singer/songwriter Josh Golden. Released with an anime-inspired lyrics video, “But Cha” finds Kyle serenading his dream girl, reassuring her that he intends to stick with her for the long haul. “Your stock is goin’ through the roof and I’m investin’,” he winks. “No multiple-choice, ain’t nobody to choose.”

Kyle’s latest arrives eight months after his last album, 2020’s See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!, his second major-label album after 2018’s Light Of Mine. While Kyle has always embraced sunnier production and heartfelt themes, “But Cha” focuses even more on melody and lighter tones, much like Famous lead single “What It Is” minus the melancholy.

The turnaround time on his new song is impressive, considering he spent much of the year promoting Famous with videos like “Money Now” and “See You When I’m Famous” in the midst of pandemic precautions. He also managed to find time to work on season two of his surreal animated variety show Sugar & Toys, so being able to start prepping a new project just goes to show how committed he’s been through the past, wild year.

Listen to “But Cha” above.

