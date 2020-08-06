Kyle Takes Over Tyga’s House In His Amusing ‘Money Now’ Video

Kyle’s latest video from his new album See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! is a tongue-in-cheek throwback to the days of MTV Cribs, as Kyle “borrows” Tyga’s mansion for a video shoot to show off a flashy lifestyle he doesn’t quite have. The “Money Now” video sports all the accouterments of a glossy rap visual — luxury automobiles, half-naked models, ridiculously expensive living quarters — but the gag is that Kyle had to sneak in to make use of it, making a playful jab at the way hip-hop often relies on a “fake it ’til you make it” mentality, even after artists have technically “made it.”

Kyle also sports a new look in the video, with dyed hair featuring a red flame emoji set against a platinum blonde base — another nod to the sort of thing rappers can get away with that would be against uniform policy at most “normal” jobs. It’s Kyle’s way of remaining humble, as he’s tried to do throughout the promo of See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! — from using his high school graduation photo as the album’s cover, to revisiting the scenes of his come-up in the videos for “Bouncin” and “What It Is.”

See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! is out now via Independent and Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Watch Kyle’s “Money Now” video featuring Tyga above.

Kyle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.