Kyle flexes on his nonbelievers in his new video for “See You When I’m Famous” featuring South Central, Los Angeles newcomer AzChike and Bay Area legend Too Short. The latest single from his new album, See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!, which dropped Friday, finds Kyle and his costars turning up in a Hollywood Hills mansion with the requisite beautiful women as they brag and boast for the benefits of their former doubters.

The Ventura rapper’s album rollout promised fans that he would restore the feeling of his first two mixtapes, Beautiful Loser and Smyle, while reveling in the spoils of his post “iSpy” fame. They’ve done just that, as he recreated early career videos with the visuals for “What It Is” and “Bouncin,” while his latest video certainly celebrates the success that has come his way since the release of his 2018 debut album, Light Of Mine. Kyle is now hanging out with A-listers and using his own platform to put on fast-rising young rappers, which proves that he’s definitely fulfilled the promise of his album’s title.

Watch Kyle’s “See You When I’m Famous” video with AzChike and Too Short above.

See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! is out now via Independent/Atlantic Records. Get it here.

