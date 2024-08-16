The sexual assault case against LA Reid may move forward after a judge denied his motion to have the lawsuit dismissed. According to Vibe, Reid’s attorney argued that according to several sections of New York’s Penal Law, the case ought to be thrown out, claiming that plaintiff Drew Dixon was using the Adult Survivors Act to blame Reid for her own recent career downturn. However, Dixon’s lawyers successfully argued that the claims were “inappropriate” and “a waste of the court’s time,” with Judge Valerie Caproni denying the motion to dismiss.

“It is difficult to understand any prejudice caused by additional citations to other portions of Article 130,” she said. “Because Defendant has not met his burden, his Motion to Strike is denied.” Article 130 is the section of the New York Penal Law dealing with sexual assault cases.

In March, Reid and Dixon tried to negotiate a settlement, but those talks were unable to come to a satisfactory conclusion for both parties. Reid was previously accused of sexual assault back in 2017, causing Reid to be ousted from his position as CEO at Epic Records. He since launched his own music imprint. Dixon filed her lawsuit in November 2023, just a few weeks after a slew of similar suits came out about fellow executive Diddy.