Cassie’s explosive lawsuit against Diddy was the first domino to fall in what became a string of allegations aimed at industry bigwigs. After the singer’s November 2023 filing, several others came out to accuse other label executives, including Interscope Records’ co-founder Jimmy Iovine, of similar egregious acts.

Former Epic Records CEO and X-Factor judge L.A. Reid was also named in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by past colleague Drew Dixon. In court documents, Dixon alleged that during her time as an executive at Arista Records in 2001, Reid assaulted her on two separate occasions: on a company trip and after a work event. According to AllHipHop, the parties’ case could come to a resolution by way of a pre-settlement.

The outlet reported that on Friday, March 1, the United States District Court Southern District of New York courts received paperwork — namely a joint discovery status report — signaling that both parties are set to begin mediation on March 29. At that time, legal representatives for both Reid and Dixon will reportedly discuss potential settlement terms.

Also included in the documentation are subpoenas issued by Dixon’s legal representative to her former employer Artista Records, Sony Music Entertainment and Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG). Reid’s attorneys have issued subpoenas focusing on Dixon’s medical records, including MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Amarilis Rivera, and Dr. Valerie Bryant.

During an appearance in Netflix’s documentary series Ladies First, Dixon spoke about her experience working in the industry.

This story is developing.