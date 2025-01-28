Laila! Is Taking A ‘Gap Year’ For Her First-Ever Headlining Tour

After a whirlwind year, New York singer/rapper Laila! has come into her own and is ready to take her show on the road. In the wake of her hit single “Not My Problem,” the second-generation hip-hop star released her debut album Gap Year, proving she has the chops to live up to her famous legacy. She also got her first major festival booking, appearing at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival along with other breakouts like Sexyy Red, Doechii, and Raye.

Her upcoming Gap Year Tour will give her the chance to continue doing that. Beginning at the end of March and running through the end of April, the tour will hit 11 stops across the US and Canada. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 31 at 10 AM local time. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 29 at 10AM, with a Spotify Fans First presale on Thursday January 30.