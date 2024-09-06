Laila! Steps Out Of A Legend’s Shadow With ‘Gap Year’

The first song on Gap Year, viral star Laila!‘s first-ever full-length release, is the appropriately themed “Talent Show.” Framed as — and perhaps even recorded during — a talent show performance, the song opens with Laila! introducing herself to a chattering audience before captivating them with her quiet, crisp vocals and precocious poise.

That’s a fitting way to introduce both the song — and Laila! herself — to an audience intrigued by the 18-year-old’s breakout… and her biography. Born Laila Smith in Brooklyn, New York, she had a massive legacy in the world of hip-hop, even before her song “Not My Problem” took over TikTok algorithms earlier this year. As fans clamored to learn more about her origins, they discovered the most surprising provenance for her prodigious talent: her dad, Yasiin Bey, also known as Mos Def.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Laila! herself downplayed the familial connection prior to her come-up; although we’re technically about three generations deep into hip-hop’s 50-year history and therefore awash in second-generation rap success stories — think Jaden Smith, Destroy Lonely, Domani Harris, and Coi Leray — it’s still considered something of a drawback to have a well-known artist parent in pursuit of music stardom.

On Gap Year, Laila! firmly establishes that she never needed a leg up in the first place — “Not My Problem” and its predecessor, “Like That!” were viral faves even before anyone knew her pops made “Ms. Fat Booty” — displaying a strong artistic identity of her own. If there was any established star that she could be said to draw from stylistically, a solid argument could be made that she’s been inspired more by Solange Knowles.

The melodies and self-produced instrumentals of tracks like “R U Down?” and “Could Be” bear similar stylistic hallmarks to tracks from Knowles’ 2016 project A Seat at the Table and its 2019 follow-up When I Get Home. Stripped-down production, stacked, stock synths, and vocal melodies halfway between hums and hymns define Laila!’s approach; when she does rap, it’s in more contemporary styles than her father’s “fluid even in staccato” flow.

Of course, the elder Smith’s extensive experiences with the business of rap could lend themselves to accelerating Laila!’s success — or at least, keeping her away from the pitfalls that often delay, derail, or outright destroy peers’ musical aspirations. From all appearances, Laila!’s pursuing her career as an independent artist — for now — so any advice or protection is even more invaluable as she navigates the music business.

But “Not My Problem,” as far as anyone can tell, was a hit because listeners loved it — as evidenced by Cash Cobain sampling it on his own megamix, “Problem.” Likewise, while some curiosity about Laila!’s connections may have helped fuel the anticipation and enthusiasm for her debut, the most important connections for her now will be the ones with her fans. Gap Year will go a long way toward forging those bonds, and proves she’s got the talent to stand on her own, well outside her legendary dad’s shadow.