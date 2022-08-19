Larry June is secure in who he is, and for anyone who has doubts about his ability or him the man, he has one simple message in his record: “Don’t Check Me.” The new video finds rapper smoking per usual, convening with his crew, and riding around in a droptop with the clear assertion “Don’t check me, check that b*tch.”

The vintage visual filter on top of the California-heavy drums and synths provides a classic feel. Though June prospers in this current era, he also serves as a reminder of the greatness the West Coast has produced for decades now.”Play by the rules man, you know how it go,” the rapper spits.

“Don’t Check Me” arrives as part of Larry June’s new album Spaceships On The Blade. The 20-track offering includes features from Herm Lewis, 2 Chainz, Duckwrth, Syd, Babyface Ray, and Curren$y. June, a known frequent releaser, drops Spaceships off just under five months since his collaborative project 2 P’z In A Pod with Jay Worthy and Lndn Drgs. If that’s not enough of an indicator of his work ethic, just six months earlier he released his seven-song project Into The Late Night.

Check out the video for “Don’t Check Me” above.

Spaceships On The Blade is out now via The Freeminded Records and Empire. Listen to it here.