Earlier this year, Latto admitted that Cardi B’s 2018 Coachella performance inspired her to improve her own live show, and last night at the Billboard Music Awards, she put what she learned to good use with a blowout, exuberant performance of her own massive hit, “Big Energy.” Flanked by a fleet of dancers and backed by a soaring live band, Latto gave the BBMAs a taste of the charismatic, explosive performances she recently showed off on her first-ever headlining tour.

The single, which kicked off the promotion for her new album, 777, has become her biggest hit to date. In April, “Big Energy” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart propelled by a sample of Mariah Carey’s 1995 single “Fantasy.” Latto tapped Carey herself for the song’s remix, furthering its reach, and along with singles like “Soufside” and “Wheelie,” “Big Energy” helped push 777 to a top-20 debut on the Billboard 200.

Those accomplishments didn’t go unnoticed. Although Latto wasn’t nominated for any awards at last night’s ceremony, her showstopping performance will undoubtedly result in an invitation to come back — and the success of 777 will almost certainly warrant a nomination if she keeps the momentum going until next year.

Watch Latto perform ‘Big Energy’ at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards above.