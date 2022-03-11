It’s been a little over 18 months since Latto dropped her major-label debut album Queen Of Da Souf. The project arrived after she earned a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class list. Altogether, Queen Of Da Souf helped push the Atlanta rapper into the spotlight and she’s absolutely made the most of it. Her 2021 single “Big Energy” has grown to be her most successful track so far. Now, Latto is looking to match the song’s success with her latest single, “Wheelie.” The track arrives with a guest verse from fellow Atlanta native 21 Savage and a thrilling new video.

The new visual is filled with motorbikes and luxury vehicles doing donuts which is fitting action for the new song. Elsewhere, Latto shows off her dance moves and later stands tall and confident with 21 Savage as they flex some muscle through boastful raps. The new track is not the duo’s first record together as Latto previously recruited 21 Savage for “Pull Up” from her Queen Of Da Souf album.

The new record comes after Latto delivered song strong guest verses over the last year. They include a remix of “Sorry Not Sorry,” her most recent effort with Atlanta rapper Omeretta The Great, as well as records with Toosii, Don Toliver, and Lil Durk. 21 Savage, on the other hand, has recently laid verses with JID, King Von, Rick Ross, and more.

Scroll up to check out the video for “Wheelie.”