Uproxx cover star Latto’s latest album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, is a love letter to her Atlanta adjacent upbringing. But, all women can relate to the project’s viral breakout, “Brokey.” Initially, the song was used to shame everyday working folks. However, in the official video directed by Laura Marciano, Latto pays homage to all working women around the world.

Latto even enlisted the help of fellow recording artist Rubi Rose to drive home the track’s true purpose. From stay-at-home mothers to boss babes, no one’s contributions are ignored. Instead, those who don’t pull their weight are called out for their “brokey” tendencies. If you need an example of that, comedian Desi Banks’ role in the video defines it perfectly.

Rubi Rose wasn’t the only notable cameo in the visual. TikToker Yadira Ramirez also made an appearance. For those unfamiliar with Ramirez, her submission to Latto’s “Brokey” challenge cost Ramirez her job at Waffle House. But, seeing that she’s now in the visual and took home the $10,000 cash prize, Ramirez has seemingly made content creation her new full-time job.

Watch Latto’s official video for “Brokey” above.

Sugar Honey Iced Tea is out on now via RCA Records. Find more information here.