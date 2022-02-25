Rubi Rose has forged a path of her own in the music world after she began her career back in 2019. Prior to that, she initially gained fame for being the main model in Migos’ music video for “Bad And Boujee.” Over the years, Rose has grown her fan base and legitimized her position as a female rapper through solid releases like her debut project, 2020’s For The Streets which presented songs with PartyNextDoor, Future, and Cardi B. After a quiet 2021, Rubi is back in action with her brand new single, “I Like.”

On the new track, Rubi lists the things she enjoys in a man, whether it be their appearance, personality, or the way they treat her. The song also arrives with a matching visual. In it, Rubi is sitting at the dinner table with her family when they ask her what she likes in a man. Initially reluctant to answer the question, Rubi offers a raunchy response that also finds her twerking on the table and showing off her assets.

Rubi’s latest release comes after she appeared on “Nasty,” a raunchy collaboration between herself, Latto, Rich The Kid, and Flo Milli. Last year, she was also selected to the 2021 XXL Freshman Class list alongside names like 42 Dugg, Blxst, Pooh Shiesty, and more.

You can watch the video for “I Like” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.