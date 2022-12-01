Rumors in rap circles have been swirling about 21 Savage and Latto perhaps being the next rap power couple. But 21 Savage seemed to deny those rumors this week in a Clubhouse chat.

21 Savage was going off about the latest flurry of news regarding his beef (fake?) with Nas. 21 Savage’s shot heard ’round the world on Nas was highlighted by him saying, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant, he just has a loyal ass fanbase and he still makes good-ass music.” Eventually, though, the pair ended up dropping a collab track two weeks later in “One Mic, One Gun.”

In his latest Clubhouse appearance, 21 Savage tried to defend his character after being accused of using the Nas incident for publicity and apparently set the record straight on him and Latto in the process. “I don’t do all the antics and sh*t,” he said. “I don’t got a celebrity girlfriend. I’m not fittna be out everywhere. I’m not dropping music every other week. I’m not going on [Instagram] Live talking about n****s every other week.”

Latto would certainly qualify as a “celebrity girlfriend.” The former Uproxx cover star was just nominated for her first Grammy Awards this year, including a Best New Artist nom. So you can be the judge of whether you think 21 Savage and Latto are dating or not based on those comments. But if his words seem as thinly-veiled means to another end as they did with “One Mic, One Gun,” he might just be trying to keep a potential relationship on the low.