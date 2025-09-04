Latto And Ice Spice Reframe Their Relationship With ‘Gyatt’

Hey, so, remember how 2024 was one of the most contentious, pugilistic years in recent hip-hop history? Well, it didn’t start with that guy from Compton or his Canadian rival.

Ice Spice and Latto were technically the first high-profile rappers to tussle in 2024, with fans interpreting lines in their songs “Sunday Service” and “Think U The Sh*t (Fart)” as shots from one to the other.

Well, that was then; this is now. They surprised fans last night by announcing they had teamed up to share a new song about something they both have in common: “Gyatt.” It certainly appears they’ve put all their tension behind them (heh), as they rap about draggin’ the sort of wagons that make men stop and yell, “Gyatt DAMN!” They also teased a music video, which will release at midnight.

“Lord have mercy / Shape real curvy / My man buys me sticks and stones, words can’t hurt me,” boasts Latto in her verse. Meanwhile, Ice Spice backs her up (heh) with, “That gyatt all on his hand / That gyatt fucked up his plans / This gyatt gon’ make me them bands / This gyatt gon’ make him my man.”

They’ve got a surprising amount of chemistry for a pair who were so recently at odds, but perhaps that’s because it was never really that serious in the first place. While Latto dismissed the idea of extended hostilities, Ice Spice merely called the exchange a “friendly competition.” It was entertaining, but seeing them team up at the end? That’s cinema, baby.

You can listen to Latto and Ice Spice’s new song “Gyatt” above.