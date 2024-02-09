Did Latto Diss Ice Spice On ‘Sunday Service?’

After an anticipation-filled week, Latto has released the video for her new song “Sunday Service,” which fans believed to be a diss track aimed at various foes who’ve taken shots at her lately. In the lead-up to the song’s release, Latto made a trip to the Bronx, birthplace of her seeming rival Ice Spice, and released artwork depicting a number of fellow female rappers, including both up-and-coming artists and legends — and Ice was also featured.

All of this led to fans wondering whether Latto disses Ice Spice on the new song, and searching for allusions to their rivalry in its lyrics. Although the track isn’t really a diss song per se, those fans weren’t disappointed to learn that Latto does reserve a couple of lines — and even an ad-lib — for the younger rapper. She starts things off subtly, warning in the chorus, “Every time y’all book me with them hoes, it’s gon’ be big drama,” throwing in Ice’s signature ad-lib “Graaah” just to make clear which hoes to whom she is referring.

But she really squares up in verse two, directly citing Ice Spice’s recent song lashing out at her. “Think I’m the shit? Bitch, I know it, ho / Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin’ though,” she smirks, addressing Ice’s call-out on “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” which Ice later admitted was directed at Latto. Meanwhile, in the video, Latto makes it a point to walk into a deli (another Ice Spice reference) to buy a blunt — as in, “rolling up an opp pack,” one of those internet memes that has gone mainstream. Latto claims she didn’t realize “Fart” was about her until Ice admitted it, and even says the video that set Ice off wasn’t even intentional.

Latto says she didn’t purposely have Ice Spice’s video playing in the background of her preview for “Sunday Service” pic.twitter.com/NefXucsIOU — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) February 9, 2024

Ice isn’t the only one to catch a shot from Latto on “Sunday Service”; she also appears to serve notice to Nicki Minaj with “Do you rap or do you tweet? ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth / Stop all that motherf*ckin’ yellin’, ho / ‘Cause I ain’t buyin’ what you’re sellin’, ho.” Notably, fans think Ice Spice’s feud with Latto is merely an extension of Nicki’s, with Nicki using a more age-appropriate proxy to attack Latto since her initial arguments didn’t go over so well.

Watch Latto’s “Sunday Service” video above.