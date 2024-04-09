The big eclipse dominated the news yesterday (April 8), but right before that, it was a different moon that was generating attention: On April 6, Megan Thee Stallion shared a video of herself twerking her heart out and issued a challenge. She captioned her post, “IG after dark lol and nobody better not challenge me bc this the best ass on IG [tongue out emoji] or if you think so tag me in your video [crying laughing emoji] stream WANNA BE.”

Since then, many others have responded to the challenge, and now that list includes Latto. Last night, Latto shared a 29-second video of herself putting on her best twerking performance, using all surfaces and available camera angles in a dressing room to show off her skills. She captioned the video, “U called for BIG MAMA ??? @GloTheofficial.”

https://twitter.com/Latto/status/1777526940309594617

The twerk challenge is certainly serving as great promo for “Wanna Be,” the new Meg-featuring GloRilla song from Glo’s new Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape. Uproxx’s Aaron Williams wrote of the release, “The Memphis rapper rediscovers her groove after a successful media run that once again endeared her to the fickle hip-hop audience. More homespun wisdom and elbow swinging trap realness bounds on her latest, which features appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, and more.”

Watch the “Wanna Be” video below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.