On Wednesday night, March 1, the Billboard Women In Music Awards came to the YouTube Theater in Inglewood to honor… well… women in music whose past year was outstanding in some way. Among them were music industry standouts like Chlöe, Lana Del Rey, and Rosalía.

One honoree, Latto, who was given the Powerhouse Award, was asked on the red carpet about moments in her career that prompted her to embrace her power. In response, she said, “I get reinspired consistently. Most recently, I was on tour with Lizzo and just seeing how she treats the people around her, how well she takes care of her team, [and] how well she took care of me — even down to my dancers and everyone else on my team — she reinspired me.”

Latto accompanied Lizzo on her Special tour last year as opener after headlining her own tour eariler in the year. Latto’s powerhouse year not only included the two tours but also a huge breakout thanks to her runaway smash single “Big Energy,” putting on a whole new audience’s radar and leading to a Best New Artist Grammy nomination.

Watch Latto’s red-carpet interview from the 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards above.

