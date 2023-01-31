Latto’s Leopard Panties Were Removed From Ebay After The Auction Reached Close To $100K

Ever since social media has given fans more access to their favorite stars than ever, the dark side of fandom has been counterbalanced by a silver lining — artists can clap back, often in clever, hilarious, and sometimes downright profitable ways.

After a troll online called out Latto for allegedly wearing the same pair of leopard-print panties two days twice in a row, the Atlanta rapper’s response not only put the peanut gallery in its place, it also nearly netted her $100,000 when she put the underwear in question up for auction on eBay (after providing photographic evidence that like Albert Einstein, she has a drawer full of identical pairs from Target).

Unfortunately for Latto, eBay pulled the listing for violating its “used clothing policy” according to TMZ. According to the policy: “Used underwear and socks are not allowed, even if they are clean.” I guess if Latto’s really serious about profiting from her pantaloons, she’ll have to try one of the (many, many) other platforms where such things aren’t just allowed, but encouraged (seriously, there are so many).

Latto gives us a inside look of her panty drawer via IG Stories 🐆🩲 pic.twitter.com/Jv0RHozaLI — Latto’s Destiny 🎀 (@LattosDestiny) January 30, 2023

Look, fam, no kink-shaming here… but where are y’all getting the money for this? In this economy!?

Anyway, Latto likely doesn’t need the extra income. She’ll be honored as one of Billboard‘s Women In Music in March, which will undoubtedly lead to more lucrative opportunities. She was also Billboard‘s top new artist in 2022, thanks in large part to her hit “Big Energy,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and stuck around for 51 weeks.