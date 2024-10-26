UPROXX cover star Latto is officially taking her act on the road. Yesterday (October 25), the “Brokey” rapper launched her North American Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour in a quest to prove in UPROXX’s hip-hop editor Aaron Williams’ words, she should be “a bigger star.”

The Rhythm + Flow host kicked things off in Tampa, Florida at the Yuengling Center. Several dozens of cities still to be conquered ticket holders want to know what they should expect from Latto’s headlining set. Thanks to one user to TikTok, at least they will have an idea of the Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour setlist. Continue below for the working setlist, remaining tour dates, and official promotional poster.