UPROXX cover star Latto is officially taking her act on the road. Yesterday (October 25), the “Brokey” rapper launched her North American Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour in a quest to prove in UPROXX’s hip-hop editor Aaron Williams’ words, she should be “a bigger star.”
The Rhythm + Flow host kicked things off in Tampa, Florida at the Yuengling Center. Several dozens of cities still to be conquered ticket holders want to know what they should expect from Latto’s headlining set. Thanks to one user to TikTok, at least they will have an idea of the Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour setlist. Continue below for the working setlist, remaining tour dates, and official promotional poster.
Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour Setlist
1. “Georgia Peach”
2. “There She Go”
3. “Housekeeping Knows”
4. “Back Outside”
5. “H&M”
6. “Blick Sum”
7. “Settle Down”
8. “B*tch From Da Souf”
9. “Muwop ”
10. “Cooper Cove”
11. “Nasty Nasty”
12. “Another Nasty Song”
13. “Liquor”
14. “Look What You Did”
15. “Prized Possession”
16. “S/o To Me”
17. “Brokey”
18. “Sunday Service”
19. “Chicken Grease”
20. “Put It On The Floor”
21. “Big Mama”
Latto’s 2024 Tour Dates: Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour
10/27 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/28 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/31 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/03 — Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena
11/04 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/07 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/11 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
11/12 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11/15 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/16 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/17 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/21 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/25 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
11/26 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
11/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/01 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
12/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
12/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
12/07 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour poster
Sugar Honey Iced Tea is out now via RCA Records. You can find more information here.