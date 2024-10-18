Netflix’s rap competition show Rhythm + Flow has been teasing its second season for a while (it was originally scheduled for 2021), and while its release date had been a mystery for most of the year, today, the streamer finally announced when fans can catch the rise of the next potential rap superstar: November 20.

The show will return with a new slate of judges — DJ Khaled, Latto, and Ludacris — as well as a new location: Atlanta. Along with the new panel, the newly released trailer for the second season also teases its guest judges, which will include Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, GloRilla, and Remy Ma, as well as a return of the season one winner, D Smoke, who has since carved out a successful indie rap career that included a Grammy nomination and roles on the Paramount+ series Mayor Of Kingstown and the Peacock series Bel Air.

For those unfamiliar with the premise of the show, it’s very similar to other music competition series like American Idol and The X Factor, albeit focused on rappers rather than singers. The winner is awarded a cash prize rather than a record deal; in season one, the prize was $250,000. That’s enough to kickstart a career and promote at least a couple of solid singles.

You can check out the trailer for season two of Rhythm+Flow above.