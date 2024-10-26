Yesterday (October 25), UPROXX cover star Latto launched her Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour. Despite the beautiful weather in Tampa, Florida, a storm seems to be brewing within Latto’s tour crew.

In a video circulating (viewable here) among the “Georgia Peach” rapper’s fan pages, Latto expressed her pleasure with the Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour‘s opening night at Yuengling Center. While this clip doesn’t show on any of Latto’s social media pages, supporters believe the behind-the-scenes vlog was a “post and delete” based on the visual matching the background of other uploads.

“Show was a hot mess,” she said. “Could’ve been worse. But, hey baby, what can you do. I did my job.”

However, Latto went on to reassure fans that she is going to have a long chat with the technical hands involved with the North American run. “I did my job,” she said. “[The] lighting [crew is] getting cussed out. [The] video [crew is] getting cussed out. [The] wardrobe [team is] getting cussed out.”

Although Latto didn’t feel the set was up to her standards that didn’t stop fans show showering her with gifts. In the video, she went on to showcase several items given to her including a customized photo in decked out framing. On her Instagram stories, she shared a photo of a miniature teddy bear sporting a “Big Mama better” t-shirt.

Latto’s next performance is set to take place on Sunday, October 27 in Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Ticket holders are hoping all production hiccups are worked out by then.