After postponing several of the dates for her 25th-anniversary tour for The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, Ms. Hill has announced a new run of dates with Fugees and her son, YG Marley. You can find more ticketing information, like when, where, and how to buy tickets, below.

How To Buy Tickets For Lauryn Hill & The Fugees’ The Miseducation Anniversary Tour You can find tickets and more info at LiveNation.com. You may also be able to get tickets on resale sites like SeatGeek, StubHub, and VividSeats. When Do Tickets For Lauryn Hill & The Fugees’ The Miseducation Anniversary Tour Come Out? Tickets going on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time. A Citi presale starts on Tuesday, June 25.