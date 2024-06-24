After postponing several of the dates for her 25th-anniversary tour for The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, Ms. Hill has announced a new run of dates with Fugees and her son, YG Marley. You can find more ticketing information, like when, where, and how to buy tickets, below.
How To Buy Tickets For Lauryn Hill & The Fugees’ The Miseducation Anniversary Tour
You can find tickets and more info at LiveNation.com. You may also be able to get tickets on resale sites like SeatGeek, StubHub, and VividSeats.
When Do Tickets For Lauryn Hill & The Fugees’ The Miseducation Anniversary Tour Come Out?
Tickets going on sale on Friday, June 28 at 10:00 AM local time. A Citi presale starts on Tuesday, June 25.
How Much Are Tickets For Lauryn Hill & The Fugees’ The Miseducation Anniversary Tour?
Ticket prices for Ms. Hill’s new tour dates are unknown at the moment, but the first pre-sale on June 25 will reveal the price to expect.
The Miseducation Anniversary Tour Dates
08/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
08/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/31 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
09/04 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater*
09/06 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/07 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/15 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/20 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
09/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
10/12 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
10/14 – London, UK @ The O2
10/18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
10/22 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Ziggo Dome