Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Drake announced the release date of his and PARTYNEXTDOOR’s joint album $ome $exy $ongs, while SZA added more songs to her Lana (SOS Deluxe) album, including a feature with Don Toliver. Leon Thomas made his late-night TV debut with a performance of “Mutt,” and Joy Crookes and Kano connected for the former’s “Mathematics.” Elsewhere, The Weeknd released a video for “Open Hearts” and Moses Sumney updated “Hey Girl(s)” with features from Meshell Ndegeocello and Syd Here are the new music releases you need to listen to:

Giveon — “Twenties” It’s been well over two years since Giveon released new music into the world, but the Long Beach singer is finally back with a new offering. “Twenties” finds Giveon drowning in heartbreak as he reminisces over the years he spent pursuing a relationship that amounted to nothing once it fell apart. Rory — “Who Are You Anyway?” Feat. Leon Thomas Rory, yes that Rory from the New Rory & MAL podcast, released one of the best R&B albums back in 2023 with his debut I Thought It’d Be Different. Two years later and Rory seems to be ready to lead another stellar R&B project, kicking things off with “Who Are You Anyway?” The track features Leon Thomas on vocals as the “Mutt” singer seeks clarity over dramatic production.

Chase Shakur — Wonderlove “I wanted to represent love in its most pure form — sonically, lyrically, vocally, everything.” That what Chase Shakur said his goal was with his new debut album Wonderlove. The 16-track project delivers sixteen songs and features from Smino, Rimon, and TyFontaine for a body of work that’s sleek from start to finish. TA Thomas — “Preach” Straight out of the Mississippi Delta, TA Thomas has the voice of that could only come from a southern soul like himself. The latest example of that comes from his new single “Preach” which kicks off the rollout toward his The Southern Soul EP in bass-thumping fashion.

Jordan Hawkins — “Emotions” With his 4Loss EP on the way, LA-based singer Jordan Hawkins checks in with “Emotions.” The track is a masterful blend of rock and R&B as Hawkins sears through the record with a tale of love’s highs and lows. Zyah Belle — “1-800 Heartbreak” Bay Area singer Zyah Belle kicks off her 2025 campaign with her lush single “1-800 Heartbreak.” The new dives into the sense of longing as she reflects on a lost love. “This song is about leaning into the melodrama of heartbreak, letting yourself feel it all, and creating a soundtrack for the messy, vulnerable, and achingly honest moments,” she said about the new record.

Jordyn Simone — Remember When Los Angeles singer Jordyn Simone checks in with her debut EP Remember When. The 6-track project is highly collaborative, as each song features a verse from a male singer, including Dende, Lekan, Phabo, Reggie Becton, TA Thomas, and Joseph Solomon. Altogether, Remember When covers love from both perspectives, as each of the singers on Simone’s project play the role of her companion on their respective songs. Jazlyn Martin — “Have It Your Way” Feat. TheArti$t Bel-Air actress Jazlyn Martin delivered her debut EP Identity Crisis in the closing weeks of summer in 2024. Now, just five months later, she’s back with new music for old and new fans who joined for the ride. “Have It Your Way” connects Martin with New Jersey singer TheARTI$t for an anthem of self-worth and independence in love.

Mack Keane — “Person I Know / Another Man’s Life” On March 7, Mack Keane will release his first project since 2022’s Intersections with ESTA. Ahead of its release, the singer Los Angeles delivers his third double-sided single in as many months with “Person I Know” and “Another Man’s Life.” The first record is a serene offering that’s reminiscent of some of his best songs, while “Another Man’s Life” opts for funkier production. Melanie Fiona — “Mona Lisa Smile” With her Say, Yes EP still in route, Melanie Fiona delivers the second single from the project with “Mona Lisa Smile.” The track is a poignant ode to her resilience as sings about keeping a brave face despite hard times. “The ‘Mona Lisa Smile’ is the armor we all wear to protect our pain,” Fiona said about the song.