It’s not often that a breakout artist can sell more albums than a well-established pop star, but that’s exactly what Lil Baby did in 2020. Neilsen Music/MRC Data recently unveiled their end-of-year data for 2020, and it revealed that Lil Baby’s My Turn beat out Taylor Swift’s Folklore for the best-selling album of the year.

My Turn comes in first place, selling 2.632 million equivalent album units. Taylor Swift’s Folkore trails behind Lil Baby, selling 2.204 million. The remainder of the top ten list is composed mostly of rappers, with Pop Smoke’s posthumous LP Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon coming in third and The Weeknd’s After Hours arriving after that. Next is Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake, Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Harry Styles’ Fine Line, and Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get.

Not only was My Turn first place for album sales, but it also took the top slot for the most-streamed album of 2020. Neilsen Music/MRC Data’s report shows that My Turn garnered an impressive 3.93 billion streams. Following it’s February release, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, where it ended up spending five non-consecutive weeks.

