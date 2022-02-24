2 Chainz’s new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself — which he’s promised is his final trap album — has been out for a little under a month and in that time, he’s released no fewer than five music videos from it, including clips for “Million Dollars Worth Of Game” with 42 Dugg, “Pop Music” with Beatking and Moneybagg Yo, “Neighbors Know My Name,” and “Free B.G.” Today, he released the latest, “Kingpen Ghostwriter,” which features an electric verse from Lil Baby.

In the video, 2 Chainz performs to the camera in a garage decked out in an outrageous-looking puffer jacket and his usual assortment of diamond-covered jewelry while leaning on a trio of matching luxury cars. Intercut between his performance scenes are shots of a model in a diaphanous white gown taking selfies in a room full of fans and white columns, who also shows off her twerking skills. Lil Baby appears in the latter half of the video to rap his verse while wearing a Baja jacket (which is looking like an emerging trend lately). It’s a simple but effective treatment that should help keep Chainz’s last trap album at the top of mind until he’s ready to move onto his next phase.

Watch 2 Chainz’s “Kingpen Ghostwriter” video featuring Lil Baby above.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself is out now via Def Jam. You can get it here.