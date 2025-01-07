Back in December, Lil Baby revealed to his labelmate Lil Yachty that while working on his new album, he accidentally gambled away over $8 million at a casino. In the video for “By Myself,” from his new album, WHAM (Who Hard As Me), he nods to this penchant but keeps it decidedly lower key, opting to shoot dice in a hallway with the song’s featured artists, Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez.

Of course, whether it’s the massive stacks of cash he trades with Rod and Rylo in the “By Myself” video or the ridiculous sums he frittered away in Vegas, Baby knows he’s almost certain to recoup, thanks to moves like making WHAM‘s extended edition a digital download or plotting to release two albums in one year, as he told Yachty. Should his new albums perform the way his past ones have, he’s looking at a lucrative 2025, indeed.

The second album, which will be titled Dominique (Lil Baby’s real first name), will be “more personal,” according to Baby, although he says he did “still put some of the songs I was gonna use for Dominique on WHAM ’cause I know my fan base really want to hear them certain songs.”

You can watch Lil Baby’s “By Myself” video featuring Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez above.

WHAM (Who Hard As Me) is out now via Quality Control. You can listen to it here.