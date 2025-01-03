Lil Baby’s new album WHAM (Who Hard As Me) is out now, and with it, the video for the dismissive single, “F U 2X.” While 2024 was a relatively quiet year for Lil Baby, it looks like he’s carrying a bit of the combative energy from last year into the new one, with lyrics teasing his enemies with flagrant taunts. “Claim to be a player, but I fu*cked your wife,” he sneers on the chorus. “You ain’t nothin’ to a real hitter, f*ck your life up… Middle fingers in the air, f*ck ya twice.”

The new album — Baby’s first since 2022’s It’s Only Me — also sees the reunion of the Atlanta rapper with his mentor Young Thug after the latter’s release from Fulton County Jail. Thug was locked up for the past two years fighting racketeering charges; in October, he pled “no contest” to one charge, accepting a deal that would give him a truly ridiculous probation term, but ultimately allow him to go home. He, Lil Baby, and Future all reunite on the WHAM track “Dum, Dumb & Dumber.”

Ahead of his album’s release, Baby noted that it would be one of two full-length projects this year.

Watch Lil Baby’s “F U 2X” video above.

WHAM (Who Hard As Me) is out now via Quality Control / Motown. Listen to it here.