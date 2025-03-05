According to Lil Baby he has two full-length albums coming down the pipeline–Dominique and an unnamed collaborative project with Future.

For now, he’s bouncing out as many supporting materials for WHAM (Who Hard As Me) as he can. Today (March 4), that included the official video for “Redbone” featuring GloRilla. With Lil Baby set to travel the globe for his WHAM World Tour, he decided to use the visual directed by Shot Selection Media to highlight how he spends a part of his free time.

In the NSFW video, Lil Baby stayed true to his Atlanta roots, by honoring the city’s infamous nightlife scene. However, instead of heading into one of the A’s popular exotic clubs, Lil Baby turned his pricey pad into a makeshift strip club, to bring the party to him.

Simply put, the at times red-light special display is a nearly three minute endless loop of twerking and strip teases.

Although GloRilla is no stranger to shaking off her backside online, during her cameo she decided to turn the table on what men should be slinging her way.

Watch Lil Baby’s official video for “Redbone” featuring GloRilla above.

WHAM (Who Hard As Me) is out now via Quality Control. Find more information here.