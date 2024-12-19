At one point on “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar drops a bunch of Drake-related names, rapping, “You called Future when you didn’t see the club / Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up / 21 gave you false street cred / Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head / Quavo said you can be from Northside / 2 Chainz say you good, but he lied.”

It turns out Lil Baby didn’t love getting dragged into the beef.

In a recent chat with Charlamagne Tha God (as HotNewHipHop notes), Baby said:

“I ain’t really into, like, that side of hip-hop. So, I don’t really… you know. [Drake and I have a] great relationship. Great relationship. It’s just with any situation, like, if you and him was arguing, why the hell you gon’ say me, you know? I don’t be having nothing to do with it. […] I feel like, to me, like, rap and sh*t be my work. It’s, like, I don’t want that type of sh*t at work, know what I’m saying? Even with you saying, like, ‘What’s your relationship with Gunna?’ I ain’t in it for that type of sh*t, you know what I’m saying? I ain’t on that.”

Check out the clip from Baby’s interview with Charlamagne here.