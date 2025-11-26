In case you’ve missed it, Lil Baby has been busy lately. Every week for the past few, Baby has dropped a new song in a series dubbed “WHAM Wednesdays.” So far, we’ve heard “All On Me” featuring G Herbo, “Real Sh*t,” “Otha Boy,” and “Try To Love.” This all comes after Baby released WHAM, which Uproxx’s Elliott Wilson named one of 2025’s best albums at the mid-way point, at the top of the year.

So, it would be understandable for fans to be skeptical that this flurry of singles meant a new project was on the way. But, one indeed is: Today (November 26), Baby announced The Leaks, a new project set to arrive on his 31st birthday, December 3. Arriving alongside the news is another fresh single, “Middle Of The Summer,” which sees Baby reflecting on his challenging journey to success.

Per a press release, The Leaks “compiles full versions of previously teased snippets and leaked songs that have circulated online over the years,” spanning much of his career, from his early days to his current era.

Elsewhere this year, Baby embarked on the North American WHAM World Tour with special guest BigXthaPlug.

Watch the “Middle Of The Summer” video above.