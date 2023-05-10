Chicago rapper Lil Durk has taken to calling himself “The Voice” of his hometown, and it looks like he’s taking that self-declared position seriously. He recently met with Chicago’s new mayor Brandon Johnson in an effort to address the city’s violent reputation. Earlier this week, some behind-the-scenes footage surfaced online, prompting Durk to take the defensive against fans who cynically called the meet-up part of his album rollout.

Lil Durk sits down with Chicago’s mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to discuss Durk’s Neighborhood Hero Foundation 👨🏾‍💼🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/pGxc4WtLnt — The Chicago Wave (@TheChicagoWave) May 8, 2023

In the comments of a DJ Akademiks post featuring the footage, he wrote, “It ain’t album promo it’s saving kids’ [lives].”

Durk’s certainly been putting his money where his mouth is. In April, he donated over a quarter of a million dollars to HBCU scholarships, while late last year, he vowed to stop name-dropping slain enemies in his music. Even the music itself might be taking a more positive edge; Durk teased one of the new songs from the album, which features J. Cole, with the help of a large cadre of teens.

Lil Durk will rap about shooting somebody so much they twitch every 30 minutes and then go be a fake activist with the mayor — Depressed Cowboys Fan (@ChickenColeman) May 8, 2023

Stop saying my name on all negativity I’m smarter then that post what we doing for these kids 🏆🌏 – the voice — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 8, 2023

While some skeptics could certainly view Durk’s uplifting turn as more of a shrewd business move than a newfound life philosophy, it at least looks like he wants to continue making a difference in the streets of the Windy City.