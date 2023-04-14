The day has finally arrived. NLE Choppa’s new album Cottonwood 2 is finally available across streaming platforms. After releasing a string of singles, including “Ain’t Gonna Answer” featuring Lil Wayne and “Do It Again” featuring 2Rare, which both made the final project, the rapper can now sit back and fawn over fans’ reaction to his latest bodywork. But he does, NLE is taking a moment to flex is brag about his lyrical abilities.

Stopping by the UPROXX Studios for a new Bar Stories episode, NLE Choppa gave our very own Cherise Johnson a breakdown behind his Tay Keith-produced track, “23,” off new project Cottonwood 2 out now.

The bar up for dissection, “Call me, ‘Booty’/ I’ll shake something.” As the rapper adds in a sturdy hand clap to emphasize the line, he boldly declares that this was in fact “the most iconic line in 2023,” because it could take on several meanings as an under-appreciated double entendre.

The Memphis native doubles down on his point saying when it comes to witty rap lyrics, “Less is more.” Although there isn’t one specific moment that inspired the line per se, NLE made it clear that his entire career thus far could be summarized by that one line.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Cottonwood 2 is out now via Warner Records. For more information, click here.