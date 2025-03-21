Lil Durk may be one of the primary progenitors and purveyors of Chicago drill, but even he has a tender side. He can’t help but let it show in his new single “Can’t Hide It” featuring Jhené Aiko. The song opens with a short interview clip in which Durk admits to being married to longtime lover India Royale, then the beat resolves into a smooth rolling R&B ballad, over which Durk details all the ways his admiration for her makes him act out of character for such a rugged guy.

Jhené comes in on the second verse to deliver a sing-rapped counterpart, admitting her own inability to hide her affection for her partner (Durk’s fellow midwestern rapper Big Sean). The whole thing comes together nicely, with a relatively even balance of masculine and feminine, buttoned-up and slightly unhinged. It’s a good song to continue the rollout for Durk’s upcoming album, Deep Thoughts.

Unfortunately, Durk could be separated from his partner for the foreseeable future, as he awaits trial for conspiracy to commit murder after allegedly arranging a hit on a rival rapper he blames for the death of his OTF artist, King Von. He’s pled not guilty, but has yet to be granted bail, so he’s been arranging the release of Deep Thoughts from behind bars.