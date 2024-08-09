Jordan Howlett, better known as Jordan The Stallion, is collecting musician collaborations like wild Pokémon. So far, the famed TikToker has created a fun clips with Method Man and Donald Glover, which all spawned hilarious nicknames including Grownish Gambino.

Today (August 9), Howlett added Big Sean to his growing cameo list. In the silly video, it is actually the “Precision” rapper that initiates the clip (which you can view here).

“So, the album didn’t drop tonight,” says Sean. “Maybe some days from now it will. But the last track [“On Up“] I did was about my son.”

Instead of feeling down about the delay of his album, Better Me Than You, Sean wants to use the break to expand his parental cooking skills.

“As a new dad, I realized that I don’t know that many recipes,” Sean said. “So, I guess my best bet is to ask Jordan. I guess I do that by zooming in and saying, come here.”

Jordan appeared and the sketch begins. But instead of flipping through Jordan’s handy dandy notebook of beloved recipes, Sean absorbs the vast world of culinary arts by shifting into a questionable fashion get-up. Oh, if only it was that easy in real life. But for the sake of Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, and baby Noah, it magically is.

Watch the video here.