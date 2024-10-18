Lil Durk fans waiting for the Love Songs 4 The Streets 3 project are going to have to wait a while long: The “Monitoring Me” rapper is releasing a whole new album, Deep Thoughts, instead.

To celebrate Deep Thoughts‘ upcoming release, today (October 18), Lil Durk shared a new strikingly personal single, “Opportunist.”

On the DJ Bandz- and Magic-produced record, Durk addresses a supposed opportunist in his inner circle with the help of his late brother DThang. Within the record, Durk incorporates an audio file of DThang discussing his generosity and how others have attempted to exploit it.

“Check this out, I want everybody on this planet right here,” he said. “For real, for real, if you get somethin’ from me, if you get motherf*cker. Listen, I’ll send the guys money ’cause I want to. I motherf*ckin’ give the guys money ’cause I want to. So if you ask me to do somethin’ for you and I do it. Please don’t think it’s a finesse, don’t think you finessin’ DThang, please don’t.”

Later in the song, Durk briefly touched on his very public beefs that eventually took the life of longtime friend and fellow rapper King Von. “When they die, you try to claim ’em to get a name, that sh*t be hot / The last time this war was this big was B.I.G. and Pac / Flowin’ all these drugs through my system, I missed ’em / Postin’ all his lo’s on his finsta, I missed ’em / I don’t take back nothin’ when I say it, when I dissed him / Even though he dead, I read our thread ’cause I miss him,” he rapped.

Listen to “Opportunist” above.

Deep Thoughts is out 11/22 via Alamo. Find more information here.