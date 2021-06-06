Lil Durk has dealt with the loss of close friends at several instances in his career and unfortunately, the rapper will now have to deal with the death of another one. According to Chicago’s WGCI, Durk’s brother, DThang, was reportedly shot and killed on Saturday night. The reports say that DThang, born Dontay Banks Jr., was shot in the head outside of Club O, a strip club in Harvey, Illinois, a city south of his hometown of Chicago. HipHopDX adds that witnesses at the scene said DThang suffered a gunshot wound to the head which killed him instantly upon impact.

The passing of DThang comes eight months after King Von, who Durk affectionately referred to as “twin,” was shot and killed outside a nightclub in Atlanta. Von’s death shocked the hip-hop world as the fellow Chicago rapper was quickly rising to become one of the game’s brightest young stars. Durk would honor the late rapper in a number of ways. One example came on the album cover for his late 2020 album The Voice which featured a picture of him and Von together.

DThang’s death occurred during what was supposed to be a celebratory weekend for Durk. The rapper and Lil Baby are just days removed from sharing their highly-anticipated joint album, Voice Of The Heroes, which presented features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Meek Mill, and Rod Wave.

